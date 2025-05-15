Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Sells 138,597 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,597 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,418,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,377,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.