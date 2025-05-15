Prana Capital Management LP Invests $3.30 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI stock opened at $178.74 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.67. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

