CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Trimmed by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,500 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 216.26 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.