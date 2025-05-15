Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 166,400 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 166,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQE opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $97.98.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

