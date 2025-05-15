Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 166,400 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 166,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
NASDAQ QQQE opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $97.98.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Analysts Say Unilever Has the Leverage to Hit New Highs
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Homebuilders: Oversold, Undervalued, and Ready to Run?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.