Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Purchases New Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,055,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,935,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,084,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $117.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $158,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $25,504.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,765.22. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,738 shares of company stock worth $20,484,994. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

