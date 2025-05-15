Prana Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after acquiring an additional 326,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,534,000 after buying an additional 118,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,726,000 after buying an additional 627,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.54.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.8%

PFG stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

