Prana Capital Management LP Has $122.27 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 5.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock worth $122,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total value of $408,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,430 shares of company stock worth $11,237,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $965.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $913.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $978.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $752.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

