Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

