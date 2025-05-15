iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Purchased by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,691,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

SMLF stock opened at $65.95 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

