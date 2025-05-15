Redmile Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 65,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $61.40.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,886 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $103,261.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,572.42. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 20,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,654.08. This represents a 44.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,118. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

