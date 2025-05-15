Redwood Financial Network Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Redwood Financial Network Corp cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

SPEM opened at $41.74 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

