Best Shipping Stocks To Follow Today – May 12th

Shopify, Blackstone, United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, and Etsy are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or manage vessels engaged in seaborne transportation of cargo or passengers, including container ships, tankers, and bulk carriers. Their performance is driven by global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel and charter costs, and broader economic and regulatory conditions. Because capacity additions and demand shifts can be abrupt, shipping stocks often exhibit pronounced cyclical swings and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded up $12.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.34. 30,519,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded up $9.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,689. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.18. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $5.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.16. 8,308,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,647. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,801,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,836. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $47.59. 6,446,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. Etsy has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

