Redwood Financial Network Corp Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.86. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $58.54.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
