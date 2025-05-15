Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 210 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

