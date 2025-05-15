Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 159,757 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 103.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 3,200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 228,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.