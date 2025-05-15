Q2 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:CNSWF Boosted by Raymond James

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $25.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $23.70. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $77.19 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q3 2025 earnings at $25.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $27.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $96.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $115.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Tuesday.

CNSWF opened at $3,561.56 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of $2,650.00 and a 12-month high of $3,998.72. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,357.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3,279.33.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $20.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 67.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 11.44%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

