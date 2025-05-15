Redmile Group LLC Decreases Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,488 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Xeris Biopharma worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma
In related news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,559.30. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 5.3%
Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $725.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.10.
Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
