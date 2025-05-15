OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $121.97 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

