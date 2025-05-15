Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,105 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.16% of Kellanova worth $44,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,970,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Price Performance

K opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $9,476,014.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,847,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,983,784.20. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $113,211,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

