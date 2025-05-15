MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $28.21 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $28,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

