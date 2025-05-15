Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,575,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,093,000 after buying an additional 59,545 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Parsons by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,069,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,932,000 after buying an additional 1,512,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Parsons by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,702,000 after buying an additional 255,810 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Parsons by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,762,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,631,000 after buying an additional 52,522 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Parsons declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

