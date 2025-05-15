Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,379 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.