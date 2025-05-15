Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811,847 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in New York Times were worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 65,438 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $897,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in New York Times by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 0.3%

New York Times stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

