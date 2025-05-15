Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $521.32 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 625,008 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $521,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

