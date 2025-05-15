Millennium Management LLC Sells 177,054 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,054 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $87,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,190,000 after acquiring an additional 77,466 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,199,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $186.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.35 and its 200 day moving average is $186.14. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

