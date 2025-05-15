Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Cut by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE STWD opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

