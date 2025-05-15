183,600 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 183,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.61% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $40.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

