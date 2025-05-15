Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 527,250 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,250 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.10% of Flowserve worth $82,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Flowserve by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLS opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

