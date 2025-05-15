William Blair Estimates Fortrea’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fortrea in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortrea’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortrea’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

FTRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fortrea Trading Down 4.4%

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $432.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.63 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Fortrea by 9,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Fortrea in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fortrea by 736.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

