Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 309,232 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total value of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $490.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $380.63 and a 12-month high of $522.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

