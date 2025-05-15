238,830 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Rockbridge Capital Management LLC

Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 238,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,000. Copart makes up about 7.8% of Rockbridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Copart by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.