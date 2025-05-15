Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,134,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222,277 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.68% of Alaska Air Group worth $138,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,664,433.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,353.12. This trade represents a 52.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

