Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,179,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,813,568 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $101,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 125,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 424,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 384,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 3.9%

TDOC stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.