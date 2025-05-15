Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1,631.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,138 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 66.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 146.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 47,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.