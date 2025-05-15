Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,051,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Tull Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DIA opened at $420.55 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.67. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

