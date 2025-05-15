Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Jabil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 108,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:JBL opened at $166.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.59. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

