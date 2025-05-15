Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 865.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 53.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

