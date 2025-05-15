Point72 Europe London LLP Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,686,000 after buying an additional 10,763,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,869,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,173,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $132,418,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Horizon by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.8%

FHN opened at $20.37 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.