Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 120,143 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,143 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of HPE opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

