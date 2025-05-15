Point72 Europe London LLP Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after acquiring an additional 805,637 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,032,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,635,000 after buying an additional 276,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,837.66. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,838.75. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $385.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.22 and its 200 day moving average is $331.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $390.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

