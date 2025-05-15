Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 101,969 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 101,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 186,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,196,000 after buying an additional 1,480,702 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

