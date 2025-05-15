PointState Capital LP Purchases Shares of 101,948 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,000. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.82. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

