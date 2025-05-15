3,700 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Purchased by Point72 Italy S.r.l.

Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Carvana comprises about 0.4% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $179,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,463,000 after purchasing an additional 610,234 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,020,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,636,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $303.94 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 193.59 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average is $228.91.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 9,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $2,460,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,733.76. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 14,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $4,121,975.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,294 shares in the company, valued at $41,055,850. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,353 shares of company stock worth $99,768,424. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Carvana from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.59.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

