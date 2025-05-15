Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $33.15 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 876,676 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up about 2.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of JD.com worth $33,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in JD.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JD.com

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.