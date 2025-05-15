Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 118,341 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 556.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,341 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of NetEase by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,127,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in NetEase by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 708,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $107.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $114.42.

NetEase Announces Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. Benchmark upped their price target on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

