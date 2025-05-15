Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 98,336 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,971,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up 1.2% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE DECK opened at $127.01 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.