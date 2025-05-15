Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 331,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,000. Tower Semiconductor makes up approximately 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4,081.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of TSEM opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.75. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSEM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

