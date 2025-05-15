Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 516,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,109,000. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for about 1.5% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $161.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.