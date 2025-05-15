Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,781 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $221,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 1.00. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

