Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $134.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.61. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

